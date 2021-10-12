Hollywood’s staunchest proponents for PDA, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, are the cover stars for British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter issue,

It’s a deliciously voyeuristic look into the ultra-libidinous lovebird’s relationship. It’s a relationship that makes me feel a little queasy (public pashing on red carpets, and in front of award show urinals) and colours me with shades of envy (what’s a girl gotta do to be taken on a romantic trip to Italy!). Though I can’t help but feel tremendous goodwill towards Fox and MGK, they are obviously, sickeningly in love.

“I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking,” Fox told GQ. “But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”

“This is a very intense relationship,” Fox says, acknowledging that the couple delve headfirst into the darkness together. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away,” she says.

“We go to hell with each other,’ MGK adds.

Machine Gun Kelly went on to praise Fox for helping him navigate his suppressed personal trauma, ‘She’s helped me realise that you can’t bury your trauma,” he said. “No one knows anything about me. They don’t know how deep that rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself.”

One of the sweetest moments of the piece was when Machine Gun Kelly incorrectly admits that he suffers from “postpartum depression,” which Fox quickly corrects as post-traumatic stress.

“I’m basically trying to live without dying quickly every day,” MGK says, noting that Fox inspires him not to hide from his personal demons. “I want to be as grounded as she is, but I’m not there yet. I’m open to it, but I don’t want to fool you like I’m there.”