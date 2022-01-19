Machine Gun Kelly has explained why he chose to share the moment he proposed to partner Megan Fox.

In a new interview with Vogue, MGK said that he shared the footage of the special moment on social media as he and Megan wanted to “control the narrative”.

“As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!” Machine Gun Kelly told the publication, while Fox said, “I don’t really look at social media or anything, so I don’t know.”

The rapper-turned-pop-punker then added, “But yeah, I didn’t expect it.”

“I just recorded it on my cell phone,” he explained, although the video on Fox’s Instagram features multiple camera angles. “And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, the singer revealed that the wedding band he proposed to the Jennifer’s Body star came with a rather weird and painful feature.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings," he explained. "When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

That would probably have easily won the recent viral red flag trend. When the Vogue reporter replied, “that’s very nice,” MGK said, “love is pain.”

The pair first met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, soon becoming one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood. This will be MGK’s first marriage but Fox’s second. She shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he revealed on Instagram, accompanied by a close-up picture of the unique design.

Check out the moment Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox below: