Machine Gun Kelly, it’s fair to say, is a polarising dude – you’d have to be to earn the nickname Squirt Gun Smelly. The pop punk star got just got engaged to Megan Fox, the person he had on a poster in his bedroom wall as a teenager. MGK discussed the outlandish engagement ring on social media when he confirmed their engagement.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he revealed on Instagram, accompanied by a close-up picture of the unique design.

It’s a new detail about the engagement ring that should prove polarising though. In an interview with Vogue after their engagement, the singer revealed that the band came with a rather weird and painful feature.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” he explained. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”