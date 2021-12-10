Machine Gun Kelly and Drew Barrymore had a deep heart-to-heart on an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, set to air this week.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) sat down with Drew Barrymore and they participated in slumber-party activities reminiscent of any 00s teen girl’s antics: painting each others nails and having DNMs. He opened up about how he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs” and what really goes on in his head when he’s flashing a smile for the camera at various events.

“I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them. It’s just weird, though, because I didn’t feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling. And I feel like this odd pressure, because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted,” he revealed. “So if I accept an award and I’m like super smiley, but behind the scenes, I was really, there was stuff going on, or I didn’t feel, I don’t know – like a lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay.”

Barrymore responded with: “I don’t mean to sound creepy, but I like you so much more. I really do.”

Speaking of the talk between her and Machine Gun Kelly, she reveals: “the minute he sat down, he said, ‘I want to admit something: I’m not okay right now’, and I’m not a rug sweeper, so i tried to make it as comfortable and welcoming. But it takes two to tango, and what I mean by that is, we were just set to do an interview about his nail polish, UN/DN … So I don’t know what it was that he felt safe, but he broke ice, he broke sort of a pattern and he admitted that he doesn’t feel good sometimes, he doesn’t want to smile through it, he just wants to go on a new journey of bringing people into that.”

Take a look at a sneak peek of the chat between Drew Barrymore and Machine Gun Kelly here: