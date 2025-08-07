It looks like Machine Gun Kelly is finally making his way back Down Under.

Universal Music Australia has all but confirmed a 2026 Australian tour, teasing the rapper-turned-rocker’s first local shows in over eight years via a social media post this week.

“CALLING ALL AUSSIE MGK FANS!!,” the label wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night. “Receive pre-sale access for the forthcoming @machinegunkelly 2026 Australian tour dates to be announced later this year! Order Lost Americana from the UMUSIC store to receive an exclusive pre-sale code.”

The post confirms that anyone who orders MGK’s new album through the Universal store between June 11th and August 14th will receive early access to tickets for the still-to-be-announced tour. While no dates have been officially locked in, the announcement marks the clearest sign yet that an Australian tour is in the works.

Machine Gun Kelly last toured Australia in 2018 as part of his ‘The 27 Tour’, which included shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth. That was his first Australian tour since 2013.

The rapper-turned-rocker — real name Colson Baker — is set to drop Lost Americana, his seventh studio album, on Friday. It follows 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

In a new interview with People, MGK said he hopes the new record will offer a deeper glimpse into the person behind the public persona. “Maybe this time,” he said of his critics, “they’ll get to know the man-slash-broken-boy behind the moniker MGK.”

Baker has long been a divisive figure, copping backlash for genre-hopping, his public relationship with Megan Fox, his beef with figures like Eminem and his polarising fashion choices. But he says the criticism no longer affects him.

“I became so hated for, what has become apparent to me, no reason,” he told the magazine. “Just because I artistically express myself — through fashion, music, whatever. Because I choose not to stay contained in a societal box.”

He added that most of the hate seems to come from insecure men who “let their insecurity rule their entirety.”

“The hate for me has become so pop culture that it’s almost like that’s automatically what you say to fit in,” he continued. “That shit doesn’t even mean anything to me. I’ve let it go completely.”

The confirmation of “2026” tour dates seems to rule MGK out of Good Things lineup speculation, which will drop next Tuesday, August 12th.