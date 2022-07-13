Macklemore takes to Instagram to tease an upcoming collab with Australian artist Tones and I and the hook is sounding catchy.

Macklemore has recently posted a new snippet from an upcoming collab with Tones and I. From what can be heard in the teaser, the hook is reminiscent of classic Macklemore.

The music is accompanied by a video of Macklemore posted up in a car waving around his hand to the music. Tones and I can be heard on the hook in which she refrains, “I’m on fire,” while accompanying it with uplifting messages such as, “You can’t take my voice from me.”

Tones and I had previously been very quiet on Instagram before teasing a collab with Macklemore in September of last year. She posted a picture of her in a studio with Macklemore and teased that she would be performing in Seattle at a random location. Now, their collab is confirmed thanks to Macklemore’s teaser.

““I ACTUALLY went thrift shopping with @macklemore today,” she wrote in the caption. “And tomorrow afternoon I’m gonna play music somewhere in Seattle!! Time and place will be announced tomorrow morning!! Let’s go!” That the picture showed the unlikely pair in a studio, a collaboration certainly seems like a possibility.”

When you think of it, it’s not that much of a surprising collaboration: both Macklemore and Tones and I first found fame through what initially seemed to be a novelty song – ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Dance Monkey’ – before building on the success of those tracks to show the depth of their talent on further releases.

The comment section on the Instagram post immediately blew up. “Can feel a 3 way colab happening here,” hilariously wrote former Aussie Rules footballer Brendan Fevola. Plenty of others asked the singer if it genuinely confirmed a Macklemore collaboration.