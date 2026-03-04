The Madden Brothers have revealed that their 2014 album was intended to be a Good Charlotte record. But according to them, no one wanted that.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, the Maddens said 2014 was the year that they gave up on the music industry after a decade of success, which included five Good Charlotte albums in 10 years.

“We hadn’t even been on a plane until we got a record deal,” Benji said.

“It’s kind of a painful experience growing up in a way when you don’t realise that people just want money from you in the industry, in some ways… it grows you up.”

Joel added: “You didn’t realise until you fuckin’ grow up, and you realise like, ‘Oh no one’s a fuckin’ decision maker but me, I can go make a record and put it out’. By the time we had real success, where you’re like making millions of dollars… coming on the other side of it… you’re worthless to everyone now…

“Everything’s changed, and everyone’s moved on. Every artist is gonna have that experience at some point. The industry or whatever it is, kind of says it implicitly and explicitly sometimes: ‘You’re done.'”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Joel said that the treatment by some in the industry forced Good Charlotte to question the band and themselves as musicians, which eventually led to the Madden Brothers album.

“We wanted to make another Good Charlotte record. No one wanted us to make another good Charlotte record… and so we were like, ‘Well, we’re going to make it on our own.'”

Benji also reflected on a turbulent time in the band when Good Charlotte moved on from a long-time manager (“who turned out to be a sham”) and teamed with a “big time” name who he says “talked them in to doing some things”.

“I look back on it, and now it’s very vulnerable,” he said. I look back on it, and I go, I’m glad we went through that. I always want to put my arm around those guys and say, ‘Do you want to take the

bunny suit off?'”

Good Charlotte returned in late 2025 with their first album in seven years, Motel Du Cap, and the brothers have confirmed that they are already talking about the next record.