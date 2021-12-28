Madonna has implied Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sampled one of her hit singles on his new track ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ without her permission.

Mads seemed a little mad when she commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram posts, suggesting she had been trying to get in contact with him.

“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” Madonna wrote in a public comment from her own verified Instagram account.

Lanez – real name Ashton Rain – is currently promoting Alone At Prom, which he has been teasing since September.

The album has the tagline “80s Album” on his Instagram bio.

All of the tracks feature a heavy ’80s influence, which may be why ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ is so reminiscent of Mads’ 1984 track, ‘Into the Groove’.

If Lanez’s name sounds familiar, it might be because he’s been on trial recently for felony assault and gun charges after allegedly firing a gun at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet while shouting, “Dance, bitch, dance!”

Stallion was wounded in the incident.

The incident caused an uproar amongst fans after DaBaby brought Lanez on stage right after Megan Thee Stallion’s set at Rolling Loud festival.

Madonna co-wrote ‘Into the Groove’ with Stephen Bray.

It was first featured on the soundtrack for the film Desperately Seeking Susan, in which Madonna played the titular role.

‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ was written by Lanez, and produced by Orlando tha Great and Chaz Jackson.

It was released earlier this month.

Madonna has previously given permission for ‘Into the Groove’ to be sampled on a song.

Australia’s own Danni Minogue sampled the track on her 2003 release, ‘Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling’.

The sample was produced under license from Warner Bros. Records, though, which is where Lanez may find himself under fire.

Listen to the Lanez track next to Madonna’s and see if you can hear the similarities below.

Tory Lanez – ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’:

Madonna – ‘Into the Groove’: