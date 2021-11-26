Madonna practically broke the internet yesterday when she posted a bunch of photos showing her in various states of undress gyrating around a king bed and her bedroom floor.

Despite the fact that the pop icon used a love heart emoji to cover up her nipple, Instagram still removed the post, and Madonna was not happy about it. She went ahead and reposted the photos, with the below caption.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

Madonna questioned why a women’s nipple is considered ‘erotic’ and violates Instagram guidelines, but mens aren’t.

“Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny,” she added.

Her repost recieved well over 650,000 likes and was met with a lot of support in the comments section.

“Wholeheartedly agree. Thankful for your outspoken, rebellious, courageous and compassionate art and voice that inspired me as an impoverished neglected gay boy who was encouraged to have no voice. For every detractor, you have even more of us who celebrate you and are thankful for you,” commented one fan.

It’s not the first time Madonna’s posted racy pics to her gram. Earlier this year, the ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ singer posted a series of topless photos on her account.

“Why do I have to Explain Everything … 🐰,” she wrote in the caption.

