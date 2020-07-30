Superstar Madonna has had her Instagram account flagged for uploading a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory deemed as “false information.”

Following posting a video to her 15 million followers on Instagram about a popular coronavirus conspiracy theory, the social media platform blurred the media out, posting a caption that says: “False Information.”

The since-been deleted Instagram post displayed a group titled America’s Frontline Doctors who were speaking outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, including a doctor from Houston called Dr. Stella Immanuel saying she had effectively treated 350+ coronavirus patients with the ever-controversial hydroxychloroquine.

Prior to Madonna posting this video and having it flagged on Instagram, both Twitter and Facebook had removed the video, flagging it as false information, including banning President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting for half of a day due to sharing the clip.

As for what Madonna shared alongside the clip, she wrote that she believed a COVID-19 vaccine had already been found, but was being kept out of the public eye in order to help “the rich get richer.”

Many fans were also quick to comment, with one hoping she had been hacked, while fellow pop star Annie Lennox commenting, “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Madonna has taken to social media making controversial claims about the current global pandemic. March saw her calling the virus “the great equaliser,” while June saw her post: “So tomorrow I’m just going to go on a long drive in a car, roll down the windows and I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air.”

