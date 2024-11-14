Magdalena Bay, the alt-pop duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, are set to embark on their first-ever headline tour of Australia.

The Los Angeles-based duo will bring their ‘Imaginal Mystery Tour’ to eager fans Down Under, promising a night of technicolour wonder and out-of-this-world performances.

Magdalena Bay will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne next March. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 19th at 11am local time. The Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Monday, November 18th at 10am local time.

This Australian leg of the tour follows the release of their second album, Imaginal Disk, as well as a successful run of sold-out shows across the US. Magdalena Bay have been making waves internationally, with their recent UK and European dates selling out rapidly, cementing their reputation as a must-see live act.

Magdalena Bay’s unique blend of synthesised nostalgia and modern pop sensibilities has gained them a devoted following. Their music combines catchy hooks with meticulously crafted production, creating a sound that is both familiar and innovative.

The duo’s journey began in Miami, where Tenenbaum and Lewin met as teenagers in a high school music program. Initially forming a prog rock outfit called Tabula Rasa, they eventually pivoted to pop music, exploring the intricacies of the genre and developing their distinctive style.

Their debut album, Mercurial World, released in 2021, received widespread acclaim for its melodic hooks and polished production. Now, with Imaginal Disk, they’ve further refined their sound, incorporating more live instrumentation and acoustic drums while maintaining their signature electronic elements.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The upcoming Australian tour offers fans the chance to experience Magdalena Bay’s captivating live performance, which has been honed through extensive touring and high-profile appearances, including a recent memorable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Magdalena Bay 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Sunday, March 2nd

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 5th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 7th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC