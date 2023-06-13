After massively impressing audiences Down Under this year, Maisie Peters is returning to see her Australia fans in 2024.

The rising English pop star gained a huge following thanks to her stellar support slots for Ed Sheehan on his 2023 Australian arena tour.

And Peters will return for her own headline tour in March of next year, taking in shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 19th at 1pm local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Friday, June 16th at 12pm local time.

It sounds like the singer-songwriter is very excited about the prospect of coming back to Australia.

“Australia i’m coming back… Thank god for that… Last time I toured here I did a shoey on stage and became an honorary Australian so who knows what will happen next!! she wrote on social media today.

Peters is touring in support of her highly-anticipated second album, The Good Witch, which is set for release on Friday, June 23rd (pre-save/pre-order here). Fans can pre-order the album at the Warner Music Store from Friday, June 16th at 12pm local time to gain early access to pre-sale tickets.

“This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year,” Peters says about The Good Witch. “A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations.”

Maisie Peters 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & triple j

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Friday, June 16th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, June 19th (1pm local time)

Tuesday, March 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, March 21st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, March 23rd

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek