Make Them Suffer are set to embark on a massive 18-date regional Australian tour this June and July, marking their first regional run in nearly six years.

Joined by special guests Justice for the Damned and The Gloom in the Corner, the tour kicks off on June 12 in Mackay before hitting Gladstone, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast, Caringbah, the Central Coast, Wollongong, Canberra, Albury, Ballarat, South Morang, Castlemaine, Forth, Hobart, Narre Warren, Geelong, and Bunbury, wrapping up in Fremantle on July 6.

Along the way, the band will be joined by a rotating lineup of openers, including DieseCt, Harroway, Hate Complex, Run, and Freak Show at select shows.

General tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13, at 11 am local time, with early bird pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday, February 12, at 5pm via Destroy All Lines.

“It’s been almost six years since our last regional tour, and there’s so much of Australia we never get to reach. This is our chance to reconnect with our regional fans and bring new music and old favorites across the country,” the band shared in a statement. “Expect us harder and heavier than ever, with a live show and production to match.”

With five studio albums to their name, including Neverbloom (2012), Old Souls (2015), Worlds Apart (2017), and How to Survive a Funeral (2020), which debuted at #17 on the Australian Albums Chart, Make Them Suffer have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s premier heavy acts.

The band has toured internationally with Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Parkway Drive, and While She Sleeps. Before returning home for this regional tour, they’ll embark on a headline North American tour with Like Moths To Flames, Windwaker, and Aviana, followed by a European and UK run with Resolve, If Not For Me, and Conjurer.

For full tour info and tickets, visit Destroy All Lines.