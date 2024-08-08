Make Them Suffer have announced their fifth studio album.

The self-titled record, which will arrive on November 8th, finds the “finds the five-piece in unwavering control of their sonic identity,” according to the press release.

“Bound with lashings of melodic light and blistering shade, the album also fearlessly steps into new creative waters that embraces yet boldly expands upon the group’s foundational symphonic, progressive, and blackened textures,” the press release adds.

Accompanying today’s album announcement is the metalcore band’s new single and video, “Oscillator”, which you can check out below.

“‘Oscillator’ is more than just a song about screen addiction; it delves into the profound impact this addiction has on mental health,” the band explain. “As we become more reliant on this constant source of stimulation, our baseline joy and excitement for life in general becomes lowered. I believe we are currently facing a mental health crisis, largely attributable to screen addiction.”

Why did Make Them Suffer decide to self-title their forthcoming album?

“The decision to self-title our latest record was a significant one,” they say. “It stands as an authentic representation of the band’s sound. We loved our band name in the early years, however, through all these years of growth, we believe the songs on this album are the best representation of ‘Make Them Suffer’ as a name and, more importantly, as our vision for the band. The album represents years of growth, evolution of sound, and is a ‘full circle’ representation of that vision.”

The new era of Make Them Suffer kicked into gear in 2022, when Alex Reade joined the lineup in the role of backing vocalist and keyboardist. Over the past two years, they’ve released several blistering singles, including “Epitaph” and “Ghost of Me”, and found time to work on a full album in the midst of a busy international touring schedule.

The band’s new album is self-produced along with returning collaborator Jeff Dunne (Disturbed, Ice Nine Kills, Fit for a King) on engineering, mixing, and mastering duties,

“It feels like all the pieces have come together to create a special moment in the band’s career,” Make Them Suffer add. “The album is the result of years of accumulation of material, experimentation, and growth. We think that really comes through in the songs. We’re incredibly excited for people to hear our self-titled record, and even more excited about what the future holds. We can’t wait to bring these songs to life on big stages with bigger productions, giving them the spectacle they deserve.

“Anybody following the band over the past number of years knows we have undergone immense change, self discovery, and subsequently, have experienced a reinvention. We feel as if the stars have aligned to create a very special time in the band’s career and we can’t wait to show everyone that growth.”

Make Them Suffer’s last album, How to Survive a Funeral, was a top 20 hit in Australia in 2020. It also earned them a nomination for Best Independent Heavy Album or EP at the 2021 AIR Awards.

Make Them Suffer’s “Oscillator” is out now. Their self-titled album is out November 8th (pre-save/pre-order here).