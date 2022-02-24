Make Them Suffer has parted ways with vocalist and keyboardist Booka Nile after she received accusations of sexual assault.

The Perth band were succinct in their statement: “Booka Nile’s time as a member of Make Them Suffer has come to an end,” they posted on social media. “Unfortunately we are unable to comment any further on the matter.”

It comes after screenshots of texts were recently shared on social media allegedly showing Nile making light of a sexual interaction she had.

Nile herself has since responded on her own Instagram and didn’t show any signs of bad blood. “It’s been real y’all,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m excited for the next chapter and to see what adventures come next. Thanks for the memories, @makethemsuffer.”

In a further Instagram Story, she offered more details: “My DMs are overflowing right now with people asking me why I’ve left @makethemsuffer. I know you haven’t been given a proper explanation so I just want to say that I will release a proper statement and explanation over the next week or so.

I’m super busy and exhausted from my crazy work life but it’s important to me that those who have supported me so much over the years are given a proper and in-depth explanation of why I’ve left the band. So I promise you all I will explain soon. In the mean time, I’d like to just thank you for the love you are all sending me in the wake of this news. It has warmed my heart and I love you right back.”

Nile joined the metalcore band in 2017, playing on two albums, 2017’s World Apart and 2020’s How to Survive a Funeral. It’s unclear yet who will replace her in the lineup.

