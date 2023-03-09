Make Them Suffer are celebrating the landmark 10th anniversary of their debut album in style with a national tour.

The Australian metalcore titans released their debut, Neverbloom, in 2012, launching the band into the top tier of Aussie metal music.

Their three following albums – 2015’s Old Souls, 2017’s Worlds Apart and 2020’s How to Survive a Funeral – all performed better on the ARIA Albums Chart, but the progress all started with Neverbloom.

That’s why Make Them Suffer will celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary by hitting the road this year. Beginning in Brisbane on Thursday, May 25th, the band will then visit Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 14h at 12pm AEDT. The early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, March 9th at 11am AEDT (sign up here). Make Them Suffer will be accompanied by special guests Fit For An Autopsy (all the way from New Jersey) and Ocean Sleeper on the tour.

“Neverbloom holds a profound significance in our hearts as it embodies the very essence and cornerstone of our musical identity,” lead vocalist Sean Harmanis says.

“Despite our departure from it’s sound over the years, the album remains indispensable in our catalogue, as it continues to this day to inspire our artistic pursuits. We couldn’t be more excited to perform some of these songs for the first and last time live and we can’t wait to see you all there!”

And that’s not all – Neverbloom is now available for the first time on vinyl, while the album remaster is also available now on all streaming platforms (find the album here).

Make Them Suffer Neverbloom 10th Anniversary Tour

With special guests Fit For An Autopsy & Ocean Sleeper

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, May 25th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 25th

Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, May 28th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 31st

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, June 1st

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 3rd

Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, June 4th

Magnet House, Perth, WA