Make Them Suffer have revealed their battering new single, “Ghost Of Me”.

With the energy blazing, the metalcore favourites ferociously combine heaving guitar lines, bruising drums, and soaring choruses, marking a major step forward in the evolution of the band’s sound.

“Designed to complement high-energy live performances, this single promises to be a visually explosive and unforgettable experience for our followers,” vocalist Sean Harmanis says.

As for the meaning behind the track, Harmanis explains that it’s “about feeling a sense of betrayal and abandonment, and the negative and flawed emotions that come with that experience, bitterness, resentment and anger.”

You can listen to “Ghost Of Me”, and watch the accompanying music video, below.

May is set to be a big month for Make Them Suffer aside from their new single. The band are about to celebrate the landmark 10th anniversary of their seminal debut album in style with a national tour. They’ll celebrate Neverbloom on the tour, their 2012 album that launched them to the top tier of Australian metal.

Beginning in Brisbane on Thursday, May 25th, the band will then visit Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Make Them Suffer will be accompanied by special guests Fit For An Autopsy (all the way from New Jersey) and Ocean Sleeper on the tour (ticket information here).

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Neverbloom holds a profound significance in our hearts as it embodies the very essence and cornerstone of our musical identity,” Harmanis said when the tour was announced.

“Despite our departure from it’s sound over the years, the album remains indispensable in our catalogue, as it continues to this day to inspire our artistic pursuits. We couldn’t be more excited to perform some of these songs for the first and last time live and we can’t wait to see you all there!”