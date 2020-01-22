Kiwi indie-rockers Mako Road will hit five states during their April Australian tour.

After selling out their December 2019 tour, Mako Road are primed for a return. The band’s cruisy groove rock has stolen the hearts of many Australian listeners since they emerged in 2017.

The band formed at uni, initially as a means to play a few covers and down a few cold ones. But they realised they could leave the covers behind when singer Rhian Ward brought in the songs ‘The Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Daiquiri’.

“We starting gigging originals from there,” the band told Amnplify.

‘The Sun Comes Up’ was band’s first single in 2017 and currently boasts nearly six million Spotify streams. It sparked a series of well received releases, culminating in the EPs The Green Superintendent and Local Safari in 2018.

While the former of these EPs was recorded in the band’s Wellington garage, Local Safari was tracked in a legitimate studio – a move vindicated by the spacious sonics of its title track.

“The recording process for us always seems a little time pressured so we put a lot more thought into our songs this time round, and it’s been a big eye opener,” the band said. “The writing of [Local Safari] had given us a good idea of where we are going next and left us wanting more from our music.”

Mako Road followed up in late 2019 with the single ‘Drink From the Water’, which demonstrates their knack for making textured indie rock with a strong emphasis on groove.

Mako Road Australian Tour 2020

Wednesday April 15

The Zoo, Brisbane

Thursday April 16

Malt Shovel Taphouse, Sunshine Coast

Friday April 17

Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay

Saturday April 18

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Sunday April 19

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Wednesday April 22

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney

Friday April 24

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

Saturday April 25

Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets on sale 2pm (local) Thursday January 23

Live Nation pre-sale begins 2pm Wednesday January 22 until 1pm Thursday January 23

