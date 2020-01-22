Kiwi indie-rockers Mako Road will hit five states during their April Australian tour.
After selling out their December 2019 tour, Mako Road are primed for a return. The band’s cruisy groove rock has stolen the hearts of many Australian listeners since they emerged in 2017.
The band formed at uni, initially as a means to play a few covers and down a few cold ones. But they realised they could leave the covers behind when singer Rhian Ward brought in the songs ‘The Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Daiquiri’.
“We starting gigging originals from there,” the band told Amnplify.
Listen to The Sun Comes Up by Mako Road
‘The Sun Comes Up’ was band’s first single in 2017 and currently boasts nearly six million Spotify streams. It sparked a series of well received releases, culminating in the EPs The Green Superintendent and Local Safari in 2018.
While the former of these EPs was recorded in the band’s Wellington garage, Local Safari was tracked in a legitimate studio – a move vindicated by the spacious sonics of its title track.
“The recording process for us always seems a little time pressured so we put a lot more thought into our songs this time round, and it’s been a big eye opener,” the band said. “The writing of [Local Safari] had given us a good idea of where we are going next and left us wanting more from our music.”
Mako Road followed up in late 2019 with the single ‘Drink From the Water’, which demonstrates their knack for making textured indie rock with a strong emphasis on groove.
Listen to Drink from the Water by Mako Road
Mako Road Australian Tour 2020
Wednesday April 15
The Zoo, Brisbane
Thursday April 16
Malt Shovel Taphouse, Sunshine Coast
Friday April 17
Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay
Saturday April 18
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Sunday April 19
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Wednesday April 22
Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney
Friday April 24
Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth
Saturday April 25
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets on sale 2pm (local) Thursday January 23
Live Nation pre-sale begins 2pm Wednesday January 22 until 1pm Thursday January 23
For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
makoroad.co.nz & livenation.com.au