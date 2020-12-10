Christchurch indie-rock heartthrobs Mako Road have unveiled their brand-new single, ‘Helicopter’, an effervescent, jingly tidbit of pop heaven that feels destined to soundtrack a sticky summer spent sprawling beside a pool.

The track arrives with a gorgeous music video filmed at the band’s most recent sold-out show at Auckland’s Powerstation. At the risk of sounding overly-sentimental, the video has incited the fuzziest feelings of love for live music. It feels like it’s been a lifetime since I’ve witnessed sylphlike women vibin’ to swaggering indie-rock on the shoulders of men and I’ve missed it.

‘Helicopter’ is a real free-wheeling track that feels penned with one intention, to keep spirits high during a time of collective panic. It’s the kind of rapturous joy and laid-back swagger we crave after a year that’s felt so exhaustingly serious.

These past few years have seen Mako Road hit their strive. They’ve brought their singular brand of psych-energy to live stages across Australasia and cut their teeth at festival’s like Splendour In The Grass, Electric Avenue, Sound Splash, Bay Dreams and Rhythm and Vines.

The band have released two delightful EP’s thus far, The Green Superintendent and Local Safari. Releases that have poised these fledgling young lads as future leaders at the indie-rock altar.

Mako Road are set to play a bunch of headline dates across New Zealand over the next coupla weeks, check out the details below.

Check out ‘Helicopter’ by Mako Road:

Mako Road

2020/2021 New Zealand Tour

27 December

Le Currents, Taupo

28 December

Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

30 December

Rhythm & Vines, Gisborne

31 December

The Island, Papamoa

3 January

Bay Dreams North, Tauranga

5 January

Bay Dreams South, Nelson

9 January

Bowl Of Brooklyn, New Plymouth

23 January

Soundsplash, Raglan