One of the biggest names in today’s dance music is heading home. Globetrotting producer Mall Grab is coming back to Australia for a huge headline tour at the end of this year.

Born in Newcastle and now based in London, Mall Grab, real name Jordan Alexander, has risen to become one of the internet age’s favourite dance producers, with his songs gaining a cult following through the likes of SoundCloud and YouTube. His sets on platforms like Boiler Room and BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix have also become iconic in recent years.

To celebrate the release of his long-awaited debut album, What I Breathe, Mall Grab will tour Australia throughout October and November. Beginning in Melbourne on Friday, October 21st, he’ll then visit Hobart, Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, before concluding the tour in Brisbane on Saturday, November 5th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 10th at 9am local time. Presale begins on Tuesday, August 9th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Mall Grab’s debut album, What I Breathe, is expected to be worth the wait. Featuring collaborations with the likes of Novelist, Nia Archives, and Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, it’s set to be the most comprehensive demonstration of his wide-ranging style yet.

Check out ‘Patience’ by Mall Grab ft. Nia Archives:

Mall Grab 2022 Australian Album Tour

Presented by Astral People and Handsome Tours

General tickets on sale Wednesday, August 10th (9am local time)

Presale begins Tuesday, August 9th (9am local time)

Friday, October 21st

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 22nd

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, October 28th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 29th

Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, November 3rd

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 5th

Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD