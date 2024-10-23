Mallrat has dropped her second single of 2024, titled “Hocus Pocus.”

The pop singer-songwriter collaborated with notable producers Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Tate McRae) and Kito (Skrillex, FLETCHER) for a club-focused sound.

Reflecting on her new track, Mallrat shared, “I fell over and fractured my arm dancing to this demo on a walk home. I couldn’t help but be excited! I had to wear a cast and sling. When I was writing the pre-chorus section of this song I was thinking of the sharp inhale breaths as lyrics that needed their own moment, kind of like a punchline. A lot of the time in pop music, breaths are edited out and turned down, but they felt important here to me.”

Accompanying the release is a cosmic music video directed by Tom Carroll.

“Hocus Pocus” follows her August release “Ray of Light,” marking her first solo single in two years.

Mallrat’s 2022 album Butterfly Blue reached #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and she has since collaborated with artists like The Chainsmokers on “Wish on an Eyelash Pt. 2” and BENEE for the official song of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, “Do It Again.”.

Mallrat has two upcoming performances: she’ll play at the Rolling Sets Festival on December 7th and at NYE on the Hill over New Year’s. While it remains unclear if “Hocus Pocus” and “Ray of Light” is part of a larger project, any new album from Mallrat is highly anticipated.

Critics were united in their praise for her previous album Butterfly Blue. “With her long-awaited and frequently brilliant first album, the Australian artist continues to find sublimeness in the mundane,” The Guardian wrote in a three-star review.

“Australian singer-songwriter Grace Shaw floats between cloud rap and dream pop with the tossed-off affectations of a weary internet princess,” Pitchfork commented in an equally positive appraisal.

Mallrat’s “Hocus Pocus” is out now.