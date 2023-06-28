The official song for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is here. The vibrant “Do It Again” brings together two acclaimed artists from the host nations – BENEE from New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia.

According to a press statement, the song “captures the essence of unity, celebration, and empowerment that defines the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

BENEE and Mallrat are no strangers to each other, having worked together in 2020 on “Winter”, a song from the former’s debut album Hey U X.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 begins next month. BENEE and Mallrat will perform “Do It Again” at the Opening Ceremony at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20th, setting the tone for the exciting tournament to come.

Over one million tickets have already been sold for the World Cup, with fans from over 150 different countries set to descend on Australia and Aotearoa for the event. This means that this year’s Women’s World Cup is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sports event ever.

BENEE has enjoyed a strong first half of 2023. Just before releasing her official Women’s World Cup song, she shared a single specifically designed to reduce anxious feelings.

The alternative pop artist worked with leading neuroscientists at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to create “BAGELS”, which uses musical elements that relax the nervous system, modify brain activity and ease feelings of anxiousness.

