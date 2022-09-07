Mallrat is set to tour regional Australia at the end of the year in support of her debut album.
Titled Butterfly Blue, her long-awaited debut finally came out in May, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Butterfly Blue was the follow-up to the singer’s three acclaimed EPs, Uninvited, In the Sky, and Driving Music, with the latter’s lead single ‘Charlie’ placing at number three on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2019.
In a positive review of the album, Pitchfork wrote that Mallrat, real name Grace Shaw, “floats between cloud rap and dream pop with the tossed-off affectations of a weary internet princess.” The Guardian, meanwhile, called Butterfly Blue a “confident, compelling and dreamy debut.”
In the meantime, Mallrat is set to officially release her cover of Mazzy Star’s iconic track ‘Fade Into You’ this Friday, September 9th. The cover can be pre-saved here.
The 23-year-old also shared the official music video for her track ‘To You’, with the clip shot at Luna Park and Melbourne Aquarium (watch below).
Check out ‘To You’ by Mallrat:
Mallrat Live
Ticket information available via lilmallrat.com
Thursday, November 10th
Mayberry Darwin, Darwin, NT
Thursday, November 17th
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Friday, November 18th
Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD
Saturday, November 19th
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD
Saturday, December 31st
Hobart UniBar, Sandy Bay, TAS