Mallrat is set to tour regional Australia at the end of the year in support of her debut album.

Titled Butterfly Blue, her long-awaited debut finally came out in May, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Butterfly Blue was the follow-up to the singer’s three acclaimed EPs, Uninvited, In the Sky, and Driving Music, with the latter’s lead single ‘Charlie’ placing at number three on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2019.

In a positive review of the album, Pitchfork wrote that Mallrat, real name Grace Shaw, “floats between cloud rap and dream pop with the tossed-off affectations of a weary internet princess.” The Guardian, meanwhile, called Butterfly Blue a “confident, compelling and dreamy debut.”

Now backed by an entirely new show and a live band, Mallrat will celebrate Butterfly Blue with fans around her home country. Beginning in Darwin on Thursday, November 10th, the tour will conclude in Sandy Bay on New Year’s Eve (see full dates below). The shows will be Mallrat’s first Australian headline dates since the release of her debut album, and will come as a relief after visa issues impacted her Butterfly Blue world tour.

In the meantime, Mallrat is set to officially release her cover of Mazzy Star’s iconic track ‘Fade Into You’ this Friday, September 9th. The cover can be pre-saved here.

The 23-year-old also shared the official music video for her track ‘To You’, with the clip shot at Luna Park and Melbourne Aquarium (watch below).

Check out ‘To You’ by Mallrat:

Mallrat Live

Ticket information available via lilmallrat.com

Thursday, November 10th

Mayberry Darwin, Darwin, NT

Thursday, November 17th

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, November 18th

Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, November 19th

JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, December 31st

Hobart UniBar, Sandy Bay, TAS