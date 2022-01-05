MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul has officially kicked off a new era for her upcoming solo album 6equence with new visuals.

Hiking up anticipation for her third solo album 6equence earlier today, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul announced the single ‘Lunatic’. The single comes with new visuals of the star and is presumed to be the last offering from her before the album release on January 19th.

‘Lunatic’ will be the third offering from Moonbyul’s upcoming album. In December, she released the tracks ‘G999’ featuring Mirani, and ‘From Head To Toe’ featuring Seori.

Moonbyul had been teasing new music throughout the past year, with some fans expecting the star to drop a new release around her birthday on December 22, as has been the case in the past. She officially kicked off anticipation for her new album with a teaser video titled ‘6ix’ in December.

In an interview with Elle Korea in May last year, Moonbyul – who is the rapper in MAMAMOO – spoke about showing off her vocal abilities through her music and performing on stage.

“There was a time where I was busy showing bright and made-up appearances. I thought I had to make an effort to do that better because people anticipated that side of me,” she said at the time.

“Now, that’s also important, but I think more about how I need to do what I like. After I had a couple of experiences of fulfilling what I only thought of in my head, I realized that you can work for a long time when you do what you want.” she said.

The star also said that to her, ‘work is greater than love’ when asked about the inspirations for her songs.

“At first, they were mainly experiences. I’ve written about love stories, too. But I slowly started running out of material. In a way, for me, work is greater than love.” she said.

“So, rather than dating during that time, I think I liked creating something of my own more. When reading poem collections lately, I’ll look for things to talk about, and write stories that can happen anywhere. Since there are relatable elements in daily life like, ‘I drank water when I woke up’.” she said.

Check out ‘From Head To Toe’ by Moonbyul feat. Seori: