A man in his 40s has died at a popular Tasmanian music festival overnight.

The man was found by staff in the toilets at the multi-day Panama music festival, about 45 minutes north of Launceston.

Tasmania Police issued a statement to NCA NewsWire, saying they were called to the site around 5.30pm.

Attempts to resuscitate the man failed, and his death is not being treated as suspicious, although the cause of death is yet to be determined.

ABC reported the festival made an announcement on stage shortly after the incident occurred around 5.30pm, warning festival patrons against using any recreational drugs.

“We don’t know whether drugs were involved but we want to put your safety first, so this announcement is just to say don’t take any recreational drugs,” festival organiser Tim Carroll said. “It’s not safe to do so.”

Carroll described the man as “very dear to us and the festival”.

“If you have, find a sober friend and just check in with each other,” Carroll told the crowd. “If you have any concerns, we’re available, we’re on radio, also at the first aid hut.”

The festival – also known as A Festival Called Panama – is a “three-day celebration of music and community” which held its inaugural event in 2014.

The initial vision for the boutique event was a “small – a tiny festival, in a beautiful valley, with the best bands in the world,” Carroll told Tone Deaf when the festival kicked off.

“Each March, 1,500 patrons join us in the fields, to camp under the stars and witness some of the best acts you never knew you loved,” its website now says.

The sold-out festival returned this year after missing multiple years due to the pandemic, and featured performances by Sampa The Great, Confidence Man, Tasman Keith and many more.

Police said a report would be prepared for the Coroner, adding: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved one’s at this difficult time.”