A chill Victorian music festival descended into violence over the weekend, with one attendee ending up in hospital after an alleged assault.

Music in the Vines took place within the beautiful surrounds of Suffoir Winery in Macarthur on Saturday, February 4th. Things soon turned ugly, though, when a fight allegedly broke out at the end of the festival (as per news.com.au).

According to festival organisers, the alleged fight occurred as several men were waiting to catch a bus home. Following the brawl, a 41-year-old man was taken to a Melbourne hospital for treatment after sustaining critical injuries.

A 48-year-old man has already been charged over the incident, including for recklessly causing serious injury and unlawful assault. Two other men were also arrested at the time but have now been released. It’s unclear what initially started the fight.

In a statement released yesterday by the Committee of Music in the Vines, Festival President Pieter Badenhorst said that the committee is “thinking of the man and his family.”

“We are receiving updates and have offered the man’s family our full support during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “It is extremely sad that such an unfortunate incident has occurred, but we praise the response intervention from local police and emergency services.”

You can read the full statement below. If you or anyone you know was at Music in the Vines this weekend, police are appealing for witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers online or call 1800 333 000.

Music in the Vines is a “family-friendly festival,” a one-day event with regional artists, local food, and wines from the Henty Wine Region. This year’s lineup featured Geelong six-piece outfit Bones and Jones, folk-rock duos Little Georgia and the Pierce Brothers, and soul outfit That Gold Street Band.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.