The man who killed the brother of 21 Savage has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

As per Complex, 22-year-old Tyrece Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter at a trial in London last week although he was absent after refusing to attend the court hearing. Fuller fatally stabbed 21 Savage’s brother, 27-year-old Terrell Davis-Emmons, last year on November 22nd.

He’s now been sentenced to ten years behind bars for the manslaughter charge and he’ll also serve a concurrent three years for weapon possession.

Fuller was actually identified as the main suspect in Davis-Emmons’ death last year: security camera footage from the Southwark neighbourhood of London showed Fuller pull out a knife and stab his victim before quickly running away. Emergency services were called to the scene but were unable to save Davis-Emmons’ life.

Davis-Emmons was pronounced dead less than one hour afterwards. Fuller was then arrested two days later on November 24th before he was later charged in connection with the stabbing.

London’s Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Kate Kieran offered her sympathies. “I would firstly like to say my thoughts are with Terrell’s family as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of the past year,” she said.

“The events of November 22nd clearly demonstrate the dangers of carrying a knife. The Met will continue to clamp down on violence in all its forms so we see no more young men losing their lives on our streets.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Davis-Emmons was a rapper like his brother, performing under the artist name TM1Way. In a heartbreaking Instagram post last year, 21 Savage marked the death of his younger sibling. “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back,” he wrote back then.