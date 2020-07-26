Content Warning: This article discusses sexual misconduct. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has reportedly admitted that he downloaded and kept child pornography, which could land him in jail for 25 years.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Logan admitted to the offences for which he was arrested in 2018 in North Charlotte. His original rap sheet included six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

The 55 allegedly committed the offences between June and August of 2018. The warrants, via Blabbermouth, allege he was in possession of several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12 years old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men.

The videos he kept were described in graphic detail. Court records show he received the images by downloading them over the internet.

Last year the case was transferred to a federal court, where Logan was indicted on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He has now pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography, but his sentencing date hasn’t yet been announced.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, Manowar announced that Logan would no longer be performing with the band.

“Regarding Karl Logan. With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with MANOWAR. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected,” the band wrote.

Karl Logan joined Manowar in 1994, having previously performed as part of Arc Angel and Fallen Angel. He was replaced in Manowar by E.V. Martel.

Manowar will embark on their 40th anniversary tour in 2021, with performance scheduled for Germany, Span and The Netherlands.

