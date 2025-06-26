Mansionair have officially entered their third era. The Sydney trio have just announced their new album Some Kind of Alchemy, dropping October 10th, and to kick things off they’ve released the massive new single “ATLAS” — a nearly seven-minute emotional rollercoaster that’s going to live rent-free in your headphones for weeks.

The new record comes off the back of 2022’s Happiness, Guaranteed, but this time they’re going deeper — returning to their electronic DNA while doubling down on emotional depth. It’s not a concept album, but it does have a vibe: connection, place, how we relate to each other in a world that’s always moving.

“The whole album is based on how we are in relationship to other people; other places,” Mansionair explain. “We very rarely exist in isolation.” Translation: this one’s about the messy, beautiful chaos of being human.

Let’s talk “ATLAS.” It’s the closing track on the album and it’s an absolute journey — starts slow, dreamlike, then builds into this soaring, synthy swell that hits like a sunrise after an all-nighter. It’s about losing yourself to find yourself. It’s about getting wrecked and remembering who you are. It’s about crying on the dancefloor and not even caring who sees.

“‘ATLAS’ is about reconnecting to yourself by remembering the people who helped you get here,” they said. “It’s that feeling of searching everywhere only to realise the thing you needed was right next to you all along.”

If you’ve been following Mansionair since the early days — the Triple J hits, the ODESZA collab, the Grammy nod — you know they don’t do half-arsed. This album sounds like they’ve finally hit their sweet spot: introspective lyrics wrapped in lush, expansive production that belongs equally in your bedroom and on a festival stage.

Some Kind of Alchemy lands October 10th. If “ATLAS” is anything to go by, it’s gonna hit hard.