A 15-year-old viral sensation has been added to the 2025 Good Things Festival lineup.

Local band Maple’s Pet Dinosaur has been confirmed to join this year’s bill alongside the likes of Tool, Weezer, Refused and All Time Low.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ previously reported that the video for the young songwriter’s debut single, “Lego”, was racking up millions of views on Instagram and TikTok. As of this writing, the video has eclipsed 54 million views and Good Things say it is now the most viewed Instagram reel by an Australian-born artist in history.

“‘Lego’ is a bully diss track. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt targeted and wants to fight back,” Maple told Rolling Stone AU/NZ at the time.

“A lot of songs about this topic are ‘in your feelings’ type ballads but I wanted to deliver a bully-beat down, a heavy ‘f*** you’ to anyone out there who tries to kill another person’s vibe and confidence. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my own people. Now I want to build that community further through this music.

It’s understood that even Limp Bizkit legend Fred Durst counts himself as a fan of the band.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maple’s Pet Dinosaur 🦕 (@maplespetdinosaur)

“I’m so excited that Maple and her friends no longer have to get Fake I.D’s to attend Good Things 2025,” Good Things Festival’s Chris O’Brien said.

“Maple is going to be an absolute force in the future and we are so pumped that her first ever shows will be on Good Things 2025.

“The festival isn’t just about the big names it’s giving opportunities to incredible young artists like Maple a platform to help catapult their careers.”

Maple added: “My goal for 2026 was to play Good Things, so to tick that box a year early is so sick. I was even planning on making a fake ID to see Refused’s final Australian shows – so I’m glad I don’t have to break the law now.

“We’re at the very start of what I want to be a long career in this scene, and it’s super important to build credibility by proving we can hang in this space. It’s a big challenge and a big opportunity, and I’m grateful for it. If you come see us at Good Things, I promise we’ll make it worth getting in early!”