New World Artists has signed 14-year-old artist Maple’s Pet Dinosaur for exclusive live touring representation across Australia and New Zealand.

New World Artists will support the Australian by rapidly rolling out a live strategy, designed to build resilience, developing road hardened performance skills and experienced stage craft, as well as growing a live following at a pace sustainable for a young musician, according to Booking Agent Edwin Tehrani.

“We are very excited about working with Maple,” Tehrani said.

Maple said she’s excited to be on the roster: “Edwin and the team at New World have helped build and guide the live careers of so many killer Australian artists and I’m pumped to be on the roster.

“It’s important as a young artist that I’m with a team that will support the band and I as we grow into bigger stages, and I couldn’t be more confident that I’m in the right place,” she said.

Maple and her band exploded into the global spotlight with the debut single “lego”, released last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maple's Pet Dinosaur 🦕 (@maplespetdinosaur)

Filmed on a neighbour’s Ring camera, the music video for the track went viral, amassing 32.5 million views on Instagram and 2 million on TikTok, and counting. The artist’s Instagram account has since racked up 33,000 followers, with a further 8,000 on TikTok.

The song is “rock-fierce, fast and unapologetic” with a riff-heavy and drum-fuelled beat. Maple barrels through breakneck verses, then blasts into an infectious chorus that urges anyone dealing with toxic people to “block ‘em like ‘lego’”.

“‘Lego’ is a bully diss track. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt targeted and wants to fight back,” Maple told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“A lot of songs about this topic are ‘in your feelings’ type ballads but I wanted to deliver a bully-beat down, a heavy ‘f*** you’ to anyone out there who tries to kill another person’s vibe and confidence. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my own people. Now I want to build that community further through this music.

“Musically, ‘lego’ is inspired by Faith No More, Beastie Boys, L7 and a bunch of ‘90s stuff – but this isn’t a throwback. I want to tell real stories about being a teenager today, especially a teenage girl.” she said.