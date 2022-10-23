Australian Idol has looked to the past to find a guest judge with Marcia Hines set to take part in the new series next year.

The iconic vocalist was a judge on the singing competition from 2003 to 2009, and will return in a guest capacity for the show’s revival in 2023.

“I feel honoured to have been asked to come back,”Hines says. “Australian Idol is a great vehicle for uncovering some fantastic Australia. talent. What a ride!”

As for the new talents hoping to impress, she has some sage advice: “I know it’s not an easy task singing in front of strangers, but I hope that contestants show us their heart and the gift that is their voice.”

An ARIA Hall of Fame inductee in 2007, Hines will be a daunting prospect to impress. Australian Idol historically has a decent reputation of finding great musicians, though, with Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, and Matt Corby having launched their careers on the show.

It was confirmed last month that Australian Idol would be returning in 2023 with a star-studded panel of judges. The singing competition originally ran on Network Ten between 2003 and 2009, and was picked up again 13 years later by Seven Network.

Aside from Hines, an impressive lineup of main judges has been recruited for the new season. Leading the way is Amy Shark, one of Australia’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters of recent years.

Joining her is international pop star Meghan Trainor, who first rose to global prominence for the smash-hit single “All About That Bass”. Harry Connick Jr. will also be judging the best up-and-coming Australian singers on the show, as will outspoken Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands.

Australian Idol also confirmed last month that the show’s new co-hosts will be Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie, with the former famously reaching seventh place in season two of the singing competition.