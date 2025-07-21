Marcin, the Polish guitar virtuoso hailed as “one of the most talented guitarists of his generation” by Guitar World, will make his Australian debut this October.

Known for his unique percussive style combining flamenco and classical guitar, he has gained a large following online, with millions of fans on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Marcin has received praise from well-known artists like Tom Morello, Paul Stanley, Madonna, and others. He has appeared on shows such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and featured in global campaigns.

Recently, he released a new track called “Art of Guitar” with producer RJ Pasin. This follows his 2024 album Dragon In Harmony, which included collaborations with several artists.

In 2022, Marcin became an official ambassador for Ibanez and launched his own signature guitar. He also composed music for Netflix’s series One Piece in 2023.

After selling out tours in Europe, Asia, and the US, Marcin will perform in Australia for the first time on his ‘Art Of Guitar World Tour’. Shows will take place at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Sunday, October 26th; Sydney’s City Recital Hall on Tuesday, October 28th; and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Wednesday, October 29th.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Frontier pre-sale starts Wednesday, July 23rd at 12pm local time for registered fans.Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25th at 12pm local time via frontiertouring.com/marcin.

Marcin Australia Tour 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier pre-sale starts Wednesday, July 23rd at 12pm local time for registered fans.

General tickets go on sale Friday, July 25th at 12pm local time via frontiertouring.com/marcin

Sunday, October 26th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com.au

Tuesday, October 28th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

cityrecitalhall.com

Wednesday, October 29th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au