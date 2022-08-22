Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57.

The New Zealand-born singer died in her home in New South Wales. Urlich was one of New Zealand’s most successful artists, with hits such as ‘Escaping’ and ‘Number One.’

Although Urlich sang on ‘The Horses’ she did not appear in the music video, which she has previously spoke on.

“I was recording an album in London when they did the video. I could have come back to do the video but I was doing my own thing by that stage. A lot of people know it’s my singing, but they don’t put two and two together that it’s not me in the video.”

“In retrospect it was probably a little bit silly because the song was so huge. But at the time I was young and a bit stupid, I did what I thought was right. But it was absolutely no disrespect to Daryl.”

Margaret was also believed by those she worked with. Her band manager for the group When the Cat’s Away, had high praise for her, along with many of her other friends and associates.

“Margaret is magic. She is the most extraordinarily talented musician, singer, and human,” Harwood told Stuff in December 2021.

“She’s so intelligent. But when she comes on stage, it’s like standing next to Prince.”

“Margaret’s got that magic. It’s just in her – nothing learned. She got kicked out of the school choir because she was so unique.”

“People don’t know that she can drum, she can play the piano. She’s just the consummate musician, really, and dance. And she is adorable.”