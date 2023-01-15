Margot Robbie is a wonderful actor, one of the best of her generation, but another reason the public has taken to her so much is her unrestrained love of her favourite things.

Love Island? She’s gushed over that reality show in several interviews. Heavy metal music? The Aussie has never hidden her fondness for bands like Slipknot and Metallica before.

Her metal affiliation went viral again recently when she clashed with with fellow Aussie actor Cate Blanchett over the music genre on an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

After admitting that she used to be “very emo,” Robbie said that she used to only listen to heavy metal music (as well as dye her hair black and cut it with a razor blade).

Blanchett was apprehensive. “Does anyone like heavy meal music?” she asked, adding, “Do you like monster trucks and things like that?”

Robbie replied that she “genuinely likes” metal, and still does. You’re a stunning actor, Cate, but has anyone ever associated metal music with monster trucks?

Robbie was unfazed, going on to recall going to watch Slipknot in the past. That’s when she discovered that a lot of the metal band’s fans really enjoyed the iconic Aussie soap Neighbours. Robbie famously appeared on the show as Donna Freedman from 2008 until 2011, and then again briefly last year.

“I remember going to the Slipknot concert… at the time I was on Neighbours,” she said. “I have never had more people come up to me ever than at a Slipknot concert. They (were) cute. (People) kept coming up and being like… they’re worried about all the characters.”

Will Robbie be in attendance at the inaugural Knotfest Australia then? Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, with Knotfest heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne this March. Parkway Drive, Megadeth, and Trivium are just some of the stellar bands on the lineup.

