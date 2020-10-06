In unfortunate news, Mariah Carey has delved into her sex life with former fiance, billionaire James Packer.

Last week, the pop icon released her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. The tell-all book features not a peep about the billionaire casino mogul.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the pop icon explained why James Packer didn’t get a mention. “If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” she said. “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”

It’s what he deserves.

The Meaning Of Mariah Carey offered up a revelation of a different kind. Carey dropped an excerpt from the memoir last week that revealed she was involved in an alt-rock band during the mid-90s.

So it goes, Carey was involved in the recording process of a band called Chick back in 1995. Carey contributed “a hidden layer” of vocals to the band’s record, Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

“I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately,” Carey revealed.

“It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.

“They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every movie I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”