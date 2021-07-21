The daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon is set to follow in her famous mum’s footsteps as she debuted her first modelling campaign alongside the ‘Obsessed’ singer.

Monroe Cannon, 10, joined mum Mariah in a campaign for popular US kids wear brand OshKosh B’Gosh for their Today is Someday advertisements, which also stars the late Muhammad Ali and iconic rap duo OutKast.

The campaign stars celebs reminiscing on their childhood, with Mariah’s younger self played by mini-me Monroe as she expertly models the brand’s new back-to-school collection.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realise my dreams,” Mariah shared in a statement. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualise and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts.

“We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

“This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh – one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children,” said Jeff Jenkins, the executive vice president of global marketing.

“OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons – aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

The Today is Someday campaign officially launches on Friday.

Along with Monroe, Mariah and ex-husband, rapper Nick Cannon, also share another child together – Monroe’s twin brother, Morrocan.

Check out Mariah and Monroe in the Today is Someday campaign: