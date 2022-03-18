Mariah Carey revealed that she accidentally pranked Shawn Mendes on St. Patrick’s Day, thanks to some good ol’ butterfingers.

Ah, technology. It’s failed us all at some point. The only consolation we have is that it also fails the Mariah Carey at times.

In a hilarious exchange, Mariah Carey revealed how she accidentally roped in Shawn Mendes on a family prank… by texting the wrong Shawn.

Here’s the whole story: Carey and her cousin (also named Shawn) have an ongoing St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Every St. Patrick’s Day, they text each other ‘Happy Thanksgiving’. Well, this year, thanks to a slip-up, Shawn Mendes found himself on the receiving end of a Thanksgiving wish from Carey.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey took to Twitter to laugh about the goof-up.

Adding a four-leaf-clover emoji, she said: “@ShawnMendes found out about it today… sorry Shawn!!”

Mariah also added screenshots of their conversation.

In the text, she’d written ‘Happy thanksgiving!!!!’ followed by a fall leaf emoji. Realising her mistake as soon as she’d sent the message, she said: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, of course, was a sport about the whole thing. “hahahaha okay i figured it was an inside joke,” he responded to the singer.

Later this year, Carey is all set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. At the 51st Songwriters Hall of Fame gala, the singer will join fellow inductees Steve Miller, Rock Nowels, William “Mickey” Stevenson, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper for the ceremony.

