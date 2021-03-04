Mariah Carey recently released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. And so far it’s caused a lot of drama.
Back in February, Mariah’s sister decided to come after her with a lawsuit, claiming that the singer used “her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing lurid claims to promote sales of her book.”
And now just a month later, TMZ have now reported that Mariah’s brother, Morgan is following the lead of their sister Alison – too filing a lawsuit.
Morgan is seeking damages for defamation, as well as for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He’s also allegedly claiming that Mariah’s memoir has damaged his reputation, specifically referencing an alleged violent struggle he had with their father. Not to mention an alleged attack involving their mother.
“It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”
As per the lawsuit filed by Morgan, he has stated that Mariah’s aforementioned depiction portrays him as a violent man.
He also says that “actual fights” with his father never happened and that “there’s no way 12 cops would respond to a domestic violence report.”
There is no word yet on how much Morgan is attempting to sue Mariah for, however it’s been reported that her sister Alison’s lawsuit is estimated at $1.25 million dollars.