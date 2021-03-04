Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Mariah Carey recently released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. And so far it’s caused a lot of drama.

Back in February, Mariah’s sister decided to come after her with a lawsuit, claiming that the singer used “her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing lurid claims to promote sales of her book.”

And now just a month later, TMZ have now reported that Mariah’s brother, Morgan is following the lead of their sister Alison – too filing a lawsuit.

Morgan is seeking damages for defamation, as well as for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He’s also allegedly claiming that Mariah’s memoir has damaged his reputation, specifically referencing an alleged violent struggle he had with their father. Not to mention an alleged attack involving their mother.