Model Ashley Morgan Smithline has filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson on allegations of rape, human trafficking, and more.

Filed in a California District Court, the lawsuit details Smithline’s account of her assault, which she discussed previously in an interview with People Magazine. The suit claims that she and Manson, real name Brian Warner, met in 2010 when he told her he wanted to cast her in a movie. Smithline claims that Manson violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by flying her from Bangkok to Los Angeles in November 2010 under the pretext of the shoot and later asking her to move in with him.

“No effort was made to complete production of the film project and to date nothing from that project has been published. Mr. Warner merely used the film project as a pretense to lure Ms. Smithline to the United States.” the suit claims.

Smithline also claims that while she entered into a consensual sexual relationship with Manson, the dynamic soon changed. Smithline details sustaining vaginal and rib injuries during an incident where Manson sexually assaulted her while she was physically restrained. In another separate incident, she claims he held her down with a pillow over her head, choked her, and used a knife to cut into her shoulder and inner arm.

According to Smithline, Manson also berated her in front of his band members and insisted she wear black lingerie and makeup while present in the film studio. She also alleges that he branded his initials ‘MM’ into her thigh, leaving a permanent mark, strangled and regularly whipped her, and on another occasion threw a knife at her.

“On yet another occasion, Mr. Warner threw a Nazi knife at Ms. Smithline, only barely missing her face. Mr. Warner also burned Ms. Smithline.” the suit claims.

Smithline is now the fourth woman to sue Manson. Warner has also been sued by his former assistant Ashley Walters, actress Esmé Bianco, and a third woman who has chosen to remain anonymous.

