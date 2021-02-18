Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department is reportedly investigating abuse claims against Marilyn Manson.

As TMZ report, initial complaints about Marilyn Manson’s abuse were directed to the FBI, who went on to pass its information to the Los Angeles’ Country Sherrif’s Department. Authorities reportedly plan to meet with one of the disgraced musician’s alleged victims to determine whether a crime was committed “in the coming days.”

If so, Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department will determine if it falls under their jurisdiction, before launching an official investigation.

The revelation of Marilyn Manson’s alleged history of abuse stems from an Instagram post by former-fiancée and Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. On February 1st, Wood took to social media to share a note in which she identified Manson — real name Brian Warner — as her abuser, claiming he “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood’s statement prompted four other women to come forward, detailing their own alleged abuse experienced at the hands of Manson. Incidents that spanned from rape, sexual assault and psychological abuse.

In the weeks following the initial Manson allegations, a number of Manson’s close associates have detailed incidents of abusive behaviour they’ve experienced, or witnessed, at the hands of the shock rocker.

On February 11th, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco (Game of Thrones) went public with abuse against Manson, calling him a “monster who almost destroyed me” and claiming that he cut her with a knife and chased her with an axe.

Whilst, Manson’s former assistant, Dan Cleary, claims to have witnessed Manson physically abuse and threaten to kill his current wife, photographer Lindsay Usich.