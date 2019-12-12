In absolutely cursed news, somebody has done the unthinkable and transformed Marilyn Manson’s ‘The Beautiful People’ into a jubilant Christmas anthem. Mashup artist Bill McClintock has combined the nineties anthem with Mariah Carey’s holiday humdinger ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

The jingly backbone of Mariah’s hit mixed with Manson’s menacing vocal cacophony makes for a song that sounds like it should soundtrack the nightmarish boat scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. If my sleep paralysis demon had an anthem it would be this. You can listen to it in all it’s ghoulish glory below.

Watch: ‘All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People’

In related news, Mariah Carey recently copped the title as reigning queen of the most annoying Christmas song with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. A poll by The Evening Standard in the UK revealed the most hated songs of the festive season and the 1994 gem rests triumphantly at the top of the tree.