Marilyn Manson’s long-running legal battle with his former assistant has taken a dramatic turn after a judge agreed to revive her sexual assault lawsuit, thanks to a recent change in California law.

Per Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran surprised many in a Monday hearing by overturning his own December ruling that dismissed the case. He ruled that the newly enacted AB 250 statute – which creates a fresh two-year window for adult survivors to bring claims that were previously too old to pursue – applies here. That means the lawsuit filed by Ashley Walters can be re-filed and move forward.

“This statute revives the claim,” the judge said, signalling that the case essentially resets and could head back toward trial. A follow-up hearing is set for March 27th. Manson’s legal team has already said it plans to appeal the decision.

Walters first sued Manson – real name Brian Warner – back in 2021, claiming a series of abusive and violent incidents starting in 2010 after he contacted her about a photography project. Her complaint alleges that he pushed her onto a bed, pinned her down, tried to force himself on her and coerced her into unwanted contact.

Later, when she worked for him, she says he subjected her to psychological, physical and emotional abuse while under the influence of drugs.

The case has bounced around the courts for years. It was initially dismissed as too old in 2022 before an appeals panel revived it, citing Walters’ claim of trauma-induced memory suppression. But when a judge dismissed it again late last year, Walters’ team turned to AB 250 – a law championed by survivors’ advocates that allows previously time-barred sexual assault cases to be brought back under certain conditions.

Manson’s lawyers argue the new law doesn’t apply to this case and plan to challenge the judge’s decision. In a statement after the hearing, they said Walters’ revived claim “will not survive the next motion for summary judgment” and reiterated Manson’s denial of any sexual assault.

Walters’ legal team, meanwhile, insists the statute was designed for situations like hers and that there’s clear support for her to pursue renewed claims.

Her lawsuit also includes allegations she witnessed other abusive behaviour by Manson, including an incident involving his former fiancée, actor Evan Rachel Wood, who has publicly accused Manson of long-term abuse in the past. Manson has denied all allegations.