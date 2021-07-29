Content Warning: This article about Marilyn Manson discusses sexual assault and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

For the past few years, Marilyn Manson has been tangled up in a bunch of sexual assault accusations and lawsuits. Now, Manson has filed a motion to dismiss the sexual assault and battery lawsuit against him by Game of Thrones star, Esme Bianco.

Shorty after Bianco filed papers to sue Manson in April for alleged sexual assault, abuse and trafficking, the singer’s attorney refuted the claims, saying they were “provably false.” However, until now Manson has kept quiet on the matter.

Today court documents obtained by Fox News finally show Manson addressing the accusations. He’s slammed the accusations and insinuated Bianco has been plotting revenge on him for years.

“[Bianco’s] claims are untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement,” read the docs.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women and is currently involved in four separate lawsuits against him claiming sexual abuse. In the same documents that were obtained, Manson suggested that all of the women worked together to bring him down.

“These individuals, including [Bianco], spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality,” read the docs.

According to the legal documents, Manson questioned why Bianco didn’t sue him earlier if the claims against him were true. He’s attempted to have her claims thrown out of court due to California’s statute of limitations laws.

Manson argued that Bianco’s accusations “are time-barred by more than seven years and [Bianco] cannot establish an applicable exception to the statute of limitations.”

In Feburary Esme told The Cut that Marilyn Manson “chased her with an axe” and “cut her with a knife”.

“I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet,” she revealed to the publication.

In April the actress officially filed papers to sue Manson for sexual assault and battery as well as human trafficking.

For more on this topic follow the Rock Observer.