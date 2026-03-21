Violent Soho are getting back together, according to blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

The blink-182 legend, touring the country in support of his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, shared the news at the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on Saturday night before bringing out band members Luke Boerdam and James Tidswell to perform an acoustic version of “Dammit”.

“I wasn’t joking by the way, they really are getting back together,” Hoppus said.

Watch below.

Boerdam and Tidswell didn’t address the crowd after the performance, and Violent Soho are yet to make any statement about a reunion. However, if true, it would be perfect timing as the band is celebrating the tenth anniversary of their fourth album, WACO, this month.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a limited edition vinyl pressing of the record will be released.

“When we made WACO we weren’t thinking about anniversaries or legacy, we were just trying to capture where the band was after years of touring and having some momentum from the release of Hungry Ghost. We created some awesome memories in the studio and really tried to push our sound further,” the band shared.

Originally released in March 2016, WACO featured classics like “Viceroy”, “Like Soda”, and “Blanket”. It debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Album Charts, was triple j’s No. 1 Album of the Year in 2016, and all six singles from the album made an appearance in the Hottest 100 that same year. WACO also fetched Violent Soho a host of critical acclaim and awards, with the band taking home the ARIA Awards for Best Rock Album and Best Group.

In 2022, Violent Soho announced their indefinite hiatus after nearly 20 years together. They formed in 2004 and swiftly established themselves as one of the greatest live acts in Australian music. Awards and acclaim followed.

Meanwhile, Hoppus will wrap up his speaking tour in Auckland next week. The legendary bassist also brought out Amy Shark last week in Melbourne to perform “Dammit”, as well as a sample of their 2018 collaboration, “Psycho”.