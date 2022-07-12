One of Australia’s best rock bands of the last two decades is calling it quits. Violent Soho have announced their indefinite hiatus, with a farewell hometown show planned for September.

“After nearly 20 years in Violent Soho we’ve experienced so much as a band – it’s been incredible and life-defining,” the Brisbane band says. “We feel so grateful to have experienced the journey and to all the people that believed in our music and showed us so much support.

“However, as individuals we’ve found ourselves in different places over the last few years and so we’ve decided it’s time to take a break and lay low for a bit. This isn’t the end of the band, but we are looking forward to giving ourselves some space, focusing on our families, and giving back to the community which fostered and carried us.”

As well as announcing their indefinite hiatus, the band have released new single ‘Kamikaze’, a classic Violent Soho track in every way (listen below).

After forming in 2004, Violent Soho swiftly established themselves as one of the greatest live acts in Australian music. Awards and acclaim followed, with their last two albums, 2016’s Waco and 2020’s Everything Is A-OK, topping the ARIA Albums Chart and becoming certified gold. They’ve been consistent nominees at the ARIA Awards, winning two in 2016 for Best Group and Best Rock Album (Waco).

Fans will be able to hear the new single and many more iconic hits at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, September 10th, with DZ Deathrays and Loser set to offer support at the farewell show. Tickets are available via the band’s official website from Friday, July 15th at 10am AEST.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Violent Soho Until Next Time

with special guests DZ Deathrays and Loser

Tickets on sale Friday, July 15th (10am AEST) via violentsoho.com

Saturday, September 10th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (18+)