During a recent Twitch stream, Mark Hoppus picked up his bass for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, shredding through a blink-182 classic for fans.

In June, Mark Hoppus revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for large B-cell lymphoma. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus shared.

Hoppus noted that he is battling the highest level of DLBCL, Stage IV-A. The cancer affects organs beyond the lymph nodes.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body,” Hoppus said. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

Earlier this month, Hoppus offered an optimistic update on his chemotherapy progress, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he said. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”

Now it seems that Hoppus is returning to form. During a Twitch stream on July 26th, Mark Hoppus felt healthy enough to pick up his bass and deliver a performance of blink-182’s 2005 track ‘Not Now.’

“Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve picked up my bass in a few months, even.” Watch it below.

Check out Mark Hoppus play through blink-182’s ‘Not Now’ on bass