Mark Ronson has revealed that he refused payment for a DJ set at Paul McCartney‘s wedding and instead opted to ask the Beatles legend to feature on his album.

In an interview with Radio Times (via NME), the DJ and producer recalled performing for free at McCartney’s 2011 wedding to third wife Nancy Shevell.

“I said, ‘I can’t possibly charge you, but maybe one day down the road, you could come and bless some song I have with an amazing bass part’,” Ronson said.

The plan eventually came together when McCartney suggested the pair collaborate when they spoke sometime later at his second wedding reception.

“I was in the toilet washing my hands and he comes in and says, ‘Hey, we should get together like you said,’” Ronson revealed.

“‘I’m working on a new record, come down to my place in the [Sussex] countryside.’”

“And that’s how it happened!”

The collaboration ultimately appeared on McCartney’s 2013 album New.

Reflecting on the “insane” process at the time, Ronson said: “It’s really good. He writes really good songs.”

In other news, McCartney recently shared the story of the first time he tried marijuana, courtesy of Bob Dylan.

“I’m not sure whether he’s very keen on me telling this, but here we go,” McCartney told Uncut. “It was at the Delmonico Hotel on Park Avenue and 59th in New York City in August, 1964.”

He continued, “we were in a hotel room, all being good lads having our Scotch and Coke – it was an afterparty, I think. [Bob] Dylan arrived and he went into the bedroom with his roadie. Ringo [Starr, drummer] went along to see what was up. So he finds Dylan, rolling up, and he has a toke.

“He came back in and we said, ‘What was it like?’ So Ringo says, ‘The ceiling is kind of moving down…’ We all ran into the backroom going, ‘Give us a bit, give us a bit!’ That was the very first evening we ever got stoned!”

