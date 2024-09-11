Is it any surprise that the company so synonymous with sound and music is the one that embraces the future of music today? Marshall have issued powerful updates to their beloved portable Bluetooth speaker range, with the Willen II and Emberton III models making it more pleasurable than ever to take your music out and about and on the road, with 360° sound to boot.

The first thing you notice upon unboxing these speakers is the sturdy nature of their design. It’s the vintage Marshall styling – available in black-and-brass and cream – combining an appetite for the rough and tumble with an understated sophistication all at once. And, of course, that iconic Marshall logo inspires a confidence all its own.

“As always, with our iconic design and Marshall sound in focus, we’ve created something unique in the portable speaker category,” Marshall Product Manager Hannah Walter stated upon their release. “On the outside of the speaker, the focus has been on improved material choices and usability, but the biggest update is on the inside.”

Indeed, both the Willen II and Emberton III speakers come ready and willing for Auracast – the next Bluetooth technology LE Audio. This new technology allows the speakers to act as source devices, broadcasting to multiple units via phone connection to a single speaker. Auracast will soon be available as an over-the-air update in the Marshall Bluetooth app.

Let’s look at what you’ll be hearing:

The Bluetooth LE Audio-ready Willen II is the smaller heavy-hitter with booming bass and that signature Marshall sound. On a single charge there’s 17+ hours of playtime so it’s a whole lot of listening wherever your day takes you, and there’s a fastening strap to secure your speaker when you get there – let it stand, hang or fix it to an object, and with an IP67 rating it’s both dust and waterproof. The Willen II also comes with a built-in microphone, so it’s hands-free calls all the way.

The larger Bluetooth LE Audio-ready Emberton III also has that signature Marshall sound along with a Dynamic Loudness function that adjusts the tonal balance of the audio to ensure the best quality sound at every volume. It features True Stereophonic, Marshall’s distinctive form of multi-directional sound that flows around and fills the space you’re in and 32+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge so you’ll be rocking it all day and all of the night.

Like the Willen II, the Emberton III comes with a built-in microphone and handles dust and rain whether you’re at the beach or in the bush.

The new Marshall range has as its ambassadors bedroom pop artist Suki, producer Kelvin Krash (A$AP Rocky, Swedish House Mafia), and Chinese/American rapper Bohan Phoenix – all three are musical innovators who have a rock ’n’ roll way about them while making bold steps into the future. Kind of like Marshall, really. Their stories and musical perspectives are there to see over at Marshall.com.

If you’re on the move and you want to take the best quality sound with you, then Marshall’s Willen II and Emberton III are your go-to portable speakers. You’ll quite literally listen up.

Willen II and Emberton III are available at your nearest JB Hi-Fi.