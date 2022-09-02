ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti surprised fans earlier today by dropping a new track on Instagram, possibly titled ‘Our Destiny.’

ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti fans were in for a treat earlier tonight when the rappers dropped a fire new track on Instagram. The video for the song, possibly titled ‘Our Destiny,’ appears to be a compilation of moments from the rapper’s life and career. It is unclear whether the song will get an official release.

The track is his latest collaboration with longtime friend and fellow rapper Playboi Carti. The two have released numerous songs in the past, and Carti has repeatedly named Rocky as one of his inspirations.

In 2015, Carti told Complex how his first meeting with Rocky got him motivated to get moving with his goals and music.

“He told me he fucked with me, bro, and after he said that I was like, I gotta get out here and get my swag up. It was lit. There were a bunch of bitches everywhere. It was life. The life I wanted was in the house, right there.” he said.

The latest release comes after what has certainly been an eventful year for Rocky. First, he welcomed a child with his girlfriend and megastar Rihanna. Shortly after, Rocky was arrested in relation to an unreported shooting that happened in November 2021 in Hollywood.

Rocky was later charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, with more allegations of personally having fired the weapon twice in the direction of the victim.

The rapper’s attorney and team maintain his innocence – in his last court hearing, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Check out ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti’s collaboration: